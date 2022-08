Teen charged with impaired driving after car flips over on Hamilton highway

A teen has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle flipped over on a Hamilton highway overnight, police say.

Hamilton police responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway where a car crashed and flipped over on the Upper Gage ramp.

A 16 year old was found laying on the grass, police said.

Officers rendered aid and transported the teen to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the collision is unknown.

Police said the teen only had a G1 licence and has been charged with impaired driving.

