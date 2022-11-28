Teen charged with making threats toward Kingston, Ont. high school

A Kingston teenager is facing a charge of uttering death threats in connection with an incident involving a local high school.

Kingston police said they were called Friday about a reported threat made toward Kingston Secondary School on social media.

In a news release, police said they identified a suspect, who was later arrested at a home in the city’s north end.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was released with conditions and a future court date.

In a statement, the Limestone District School Board said Monday was a regular day at school and no students or staff were in danger, thanks to the actions of police.

"No additional protocols were required to be put in place because of the prompt and pre-emptive action of police, no students or staff were in any danger," the statement said.

"The Limestone District School Board takes all threats seriously and will always respond accordingly. Our schools continue to be safe and welcoming spaces. Limestone staff are trained to follow comprehensive emergency protocols in preparation for, and in response to, emergency situations such as this. The school will also use this as yet another opportunity to educate students about school safety protocols to keep everyone who learns, works and volunteers in Limestone safe."

A note sent home to families said that police are confident the issue has been resolved and there are no further safety concerns for students, staff, or the community.