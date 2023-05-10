Teen charged with multiple sex assaults arrested again in Elliot Lake

A 13-year-old suspect already charged with nine counts of sexual assault has been arrested again in Elliot Lake.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday that the teen was arrested for breaching previous release conditions.

“This was a result of an ongoing sexual assault investigation in Elliot Lake,” the OPP said.

The teen was arrested May 5 in connection with attacks believed to have taken place in April. So far, six victims have come forward.

“The OPP's East Algoma crime unit and uniform members received numerous sexual assault-related complaints from multiple victims,” police said.

At the time of the arrest, OPP Const. Phil Young told CTV News that of the six victims who have come forward so far, all of them are similar in age to the suspect.

After the arrest, the teen was ordered not to communicate with any victim.

“On May 8 … police were notified that the teen was communicating with one of the previous victims by way of messaging via social media platform Snapchat,” police said.

“Consequently, the 13-year-old from Elliot Lake was charged with two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.”

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 10.

Anyone with information regarding similar incidents is asked to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website for assistance.

A toll-free call can also be placed to 1-888-822-7792 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.