Teen charged with second-degree murder in Valentine’s Day homicide

A 17-year-old male is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the Valentine's Day shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

The victim, identified as Omar Al-Khalidi, showed up at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus on Feb. 14 with a gunshot wound.

Ottawa police say the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Station Boulevard, a few blocks southeast of Riverside Drive and Industrial Avenue.

On Thursday, police announced the 17-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death. The accused's name will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

This was the third homicide of 2023 in Ottawa.

"The Homicide Unit wishes to thank the public for its assistance in this investigation," police said in a statement.

"Homicide investigations are often complex and challenging, and the assistance of the community is necessary."

Staff Sgt. Stephanie Burns said on Twitter, "Suspicious incidents being reported in a timely manner allow us to follow up quickly, coupled with some really good police work, brought about this arrest."