Teen charged with setting 2021 fire in Elliot Lake

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a fire that took place in 2021 on Lisbon Road in Elliot Lake.

Ontario Provincial Police said the teen is accused of being involved in the Nov. 19, 2021, fire at a vacant building on Lisbon Road.

"The fire looked to be deliberately set and unknown persons vacated the property prior to the arrival of emergency services," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"The Office of the Fire Marshal had been called in to investigate the cause of the fire."

After what police described as an "extensive investigation," the teen was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with arson and mischief over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 4 in Elliot Lake.