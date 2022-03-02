Teen charged with stunting after Halifax police catch vehicle travelling 52 km/h over speed limit

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 52 kilometres over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, a Halifax Regional Police officer witnessed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111, approaching Braemar Drive.

The officer clocked the vehicle's speed at 132 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The teenager was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid in Nova Scotia when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

He was also issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance and was suspended from driving for seven days. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.