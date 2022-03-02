Teen charged with weapon possession after brief foot chase: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged a 15-year-old with weapon possession following a reported foot chase near a Kitchener high school.
Officers were first called to the area of University Avenue West and Resurrection Drive around 12:45 p.m. this past Friday for reports of a student with a knife and brass knuckles.
Police say they found the male, arrested him after a brief chase on foot, and seized a knife and another knife with a brass knuckle handle guard.
The 15-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon. He's set to appear in court in late April.
The incident is the latest in a recent string of charges made by Waterloo regional police for teenagers. A 14-year-old from Woolwich is facing weapons charges after pointing airsoft gun, a 13-year-old has been accused of robbing a Waterloo restaurant with BB gun, a 14-year-old from Kitchener has been charged after allegedly sending threats over social media, and a Kitchener teen is wanted on robbery and weapons charges.
-
Residents look to repurpose Fredericton justice buildingFor nearly 100 years the justice building, and former Provincial Normal School has been a prominent feature in downtown Fredericton, N.B. History enthusiasts are preparing for its next life, with a new justice building set to be built in the capital by 2025.
-
"I can see myself living here": N.S. health-care recruitment attracting attentionThe province's ongoing health-care recruitment program does seem to be getting some interest from professionals in other provinces, although other factors are helping.
-
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of UkraineWinnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph plans to lift mask mandate at the same time as the provinceThe area began mandating face coverings at work and in businesses in June, 2020 – months ahead of a similar order from the province in October, 2020.
-
Up to 35 storeys still permitted in revised plan to regulate development around Victoria ParkAfter two years of consultation and revision, the latest version of the Victoria Park Secondary Plan to regulate building height and density around the urban greenspace may reignite a long-simmering debate.
-
Two-vehicle collision west of Arthur results in serious injuries: policeWellington County OPP closed Wellington Road 109 between Arthur and Teviotdale on Wednesday night after a serious collision near Sideroad 12.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Halifax Port Authority guilty of violating Labor Code following worker's deathThe Halifax Port Authority has been found guilty of violating the Canadian Labour Code following the death of a worker in 2018.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.