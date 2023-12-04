Teen claimed to be abused in social media posts for clout, say police

Guelph police say a teen’s posts about being abused were made for social media clout.

They were contacted by a Quebec police service on Saturday after someone from the United States reported the posts on the social media platform X.

It was then traced back to the west-end of Guelph.

Police said officers went to the home to check on the 15-year-old’s wellbeing.

She initially lied and then admitted to making up the abuse claims.

The teen had since deleted the account.

Police said they warned the girl that her actions could result in a mischief charge.