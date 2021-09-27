Teen clocked driving 173km/h on Highway 26 in Springwater Twp: OPP

A young driver faces charges after police say the teen was clocked speeding more than double the posted limit through Springwater Township.

According to provincial police, an officer caught the 17-year-old G2 driver from Bradford travelling 173km/h in an 80 zone on Highway 26 Sunday.

The vehicle the teen was driving was immediately towed to an impound yard for 14 days under the new stunt driving legislation.

Additionally, the teen's license was promptly suspended for 30 days.

"Plus court and future high insurance and MTO licencing fees, was it worth it?" OPP tweeted about the incident.

On Sept. 12, the province enhanced stunt driving penalties from a seven-day immediate licence suspension to 30 days for speeding over 40km/h in an 80 zone or higher, and a 14-day vehicle impoundment, up from seven days.