Teen clocked speeding 136km/h in an 80km/h zone, police say

A Codrington teen faces stunt-driving charges after police say they clocked the driver going more than 50km/h over the posted speed limit in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Officers were conducting a radar patrol on Highway 7 just after 12 a.m. Sunday, when they say radars clocked the driver travelling at 136km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The 18-year-old has had both their vehicle impounded, and their license suspended for a week.

They are expected to answer to the charges in a Peterborough court on June 7.