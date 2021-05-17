Teen dead after rollover near St. Albert, RCMP investigating

RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle rollover near St. Albert that resulted in the death of a teenager on Monday afternoon.

Morinville RCMP received a 911 call about the rollover at 5:01 p.m. on Range Road 261 near Highway 633 in Sturgeon County.

Three 16-year-old girls were in the vehicle at the time of the rollover, according to RCMP.

RCMP said one of the passengers died at the scene. The driver and the other passenger were assessed at the scene and released.

“Morinville RCMP, along with the assistance of an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, are investigating the cause of this fatality,” RCMP said in a press release.

They added no further updates were expected to be provided.