Teen dead, four injured in crash on Manitoba highway

An icy section of a Manitoba highway resulted in a car crash last week that left a teenage girl dead and four other people hurt.

The two-car crash took place on Friday afternoon on Highway 23 near the intersection of Road 26N, about two kilometres north of Mariapolis.

The Manitoba RCMP investigated and determined that an 18-year-old woman was driving a car with three other girls in it. The woman was driving north on Highway 23, when she got to an ice-covered section of the road and lost control. Police said the car then collided head-on with a southbound SUV.

A 16-year-old girl from Swan Lake, who was the front passenger in the northbound car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old from Mariapolis, who was driving the car, was taken by STARS air ambulance to a Winnipeg hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The two passengers in the back of the northbound car – a 13-year-old girl from Mariapolis and a 12-year-old girl from Notre Dame de Lourdes – were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The only person in the southbound SUV, a 69-year-old man from Baldur, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.