Teen dead, three others injured in west Quebec street racing crash

A teenage girl is dead and three other young people are seriously injured after a street racing crash in west Quebec on Sunday.

The two vehicles were speeding along Chemin du 4e Rang du Gore in Lochaber, Que. near Thurso, around 4:45 p.m., Sûreté du Quebec told TVA Nouvelles.

An SQ spokesman told TVA one of the drivers lost control of his car, which left the road and plunged into a deep ravine. Four people, all aged 16 or 17, were in the car, police said.

One of the teenagers died and another was rushed to CHEO in critical condition. Two others—the driver and a passenger—suffered serious injuries and were in stable condition Sunday night.

Investigators took a blood sample from the 17-year-old driver of the crashed vehicle to determine whether he was driving under the influence, TVA reported.

The driver of the second vehicle, an 18-year-old man, could face charges related to dangerous driving, TVA reported.

The news sent shock waves throughout the local high school in Papineauville.

“I didn't even know yesterday this happened. I knew when I arrived at school,” said student Daphnee Belanger. She didn’t know the girl personally, but says she knew she graduated from the high school. “The teachers told us… everyone was feeling down.”

“I was shocked,” said Veronique Fillion who lives in Saint Andre Avellin, located about 25 minutes from Thurso. “My daughter knew her, a lot of kids around here know her. Everybody was talking about it this morning. I'm really sad for the parents I know the parents and I'm with them with all my heart.”

Late Sunday a family member of the young girl posted on social media in French, “Ma petite soeur est decede se soir le 25 septembre 2022 suite a un accident d'auto…. Tu avais tellement de beau projets, que malheureuse tu ne pourras realiser.”

My little sister passed away tonight… you had so many beautiful plans that unfortunately won’t be realized.

