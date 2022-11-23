Teen dead, two others seriously injured after collision in Scarborough

A 19-year-old man has died and two other young men were taken to hospital following an overnight collision in Scarborough.

It happened on Steeles Avenue East near Sewells Road, on the border with Markham, shortly after 3 a.m.

Toronto Police said a 2017 black Jaguar F-Pace was westbound on Steeles Avenue East when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the ditch.

The vehicle rolled over several times, ejecting a 19-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two other men – a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man – were transported to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Steeles Avenue was closed in both directions between Ninth Line and Reesor Road as police investigated. The road reopened around 1 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage and were in the area to contact investigators.

COLLISION: Steeles Avenue East & Sewells Road, @TPS42Div. 3 people injured (2 were transported to hospital & 1 succumbed to their injuries at the scene. @TrafficServices investigating. Steeles Avenue East is closed in both directions from Ninth Line to Reesor Rd #GO2282330 ^CdK