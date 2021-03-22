Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP say the crash was discovered around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after a Cedar resident came across the vehicle inside of a ditch in the 2400-block of Yellow Point Road.

First responders including police, paramedics, firefighters and members of the BC Coroners Service headed to the scene.

Police say they are unsure when exactly the crash occurred, but have determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Yellow Point Road when, "for unknown reasons," the driver lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway to the left, hitting a large tree.

Mounties say the vehicle, a silver Mercedes, was destroyed in the crash and was later towed from the scene.

The section of Yellow Point Road was closed for most of Sunday while police examined the scene. Investigators have not located any direct witnesses to the crash, and have not yet determined if speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash or who may have dashcam video of the area is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit at 250-754-2345.

Police say the driver's family has been notified of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.