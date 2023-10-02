Teen dies in ATV rollover on Wahanpitae First Nation near Sudbury

Tragedy has struck another northern Ontario family, as a 14-year-old boy from Wahnapitae First Nation was killed in an ATV rollover marking the 10th death in the region involving an off-road vehicle since July.

Christopher "Chris" Roque was out riding an ATV alone Sept. 28 near the Greater Sudbury community of Capreol.

When he failed to return home at his usual time, his father called friends, Chantal Larocque of the Anishinabek Police Service told CTV News in an email Monday.

He was found shortly afterward near a logging road by a friend that went out looking for him.

"It was an unfortunate accident that resulted in his death," Larocque said.

"It was a single vehicle accident."

Roque was in Grade 9 at Bishop Alexander Carter Secondary School in Hanmer after graduating Grade 8 in June.

He also earned the role model award last school year.

COMMUNITY IN MOURNING

A Sacred Fire is burning at the Wahnapitae First Nation Jingtamok grounds in honour of the teen until he is put to rest, his mother told CTV News in an online message.

Several community events were cancelled to give residents a time to grieve.

"Out of deep respect and unending love for the family members and friends affected by the tragic incident Thursday night, the following community events have been cancelled: First annual community moose hunt, every child matters: Truth & Reconciliation Day awareness walk and ceremony and a comment and feedback session on community finances." Wahnapitae First Nation said in a social media post Sept. 29.

FOUR CHILDREN, SIX ADULTS KILLED SINCE JULY

On July 23, a mother and her two children were involved in an ATV crash east of Parry Sound.

Michelle Bader, 42, and her five-year-old daughter Heidi were killed while her nine-year-old son survived.

Eight days later, a father and son -- Alain, 45, and Ryder, 12, Dion -- from Timmins were killed on an ATV in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on their way home from fishing.

On Aug. 23, a 10-year-old girl from Barrie was killed after the ATV she was riding with another person slid down an embankment and rolled onto her. The other occupant survived the crash.

Sept. 9, a 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man was riding a trail in the Hanmer area with a group when he and his ATV went over a steep embankment.

A 39-year-old Hamilton resident died after a side-by-side crashed in Kearney, south of North Bay, on Sept. 16.

The 35-year-old driver from Burlington was charged with impaired driving and operation causing death while two other passengers in the UTV did not require medical attention.

An 84-year-old man from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20.

On Sept. 21, a 62-year-old was killed in an ATV crash in Blind River.