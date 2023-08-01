Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars

A teenager died in a multi-vehicle crash in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.

As a result of the collision, a 16-year-old Cloyne teen, who was operating one of the motorcycles, died.

Muskoka Road 117 was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators completed their investigation, and all lanes have since reopened.