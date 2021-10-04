Teen driver accused of hitting hydro box on a front lawn and taking off in Bradford
Police are looking for a young driver accused of taking off after driving onto a lawn where a child was playing in Bradford.
South Simcoe Police say a caller reported seeing a car jump the curb, drive onto a front yard and hit a hydro box on the lawn before leaving the scene without stopping.
The child was not injured.
The incident happened on Friday afternoon in the Cousteau Drive and Summerlyn Trail area.
Police believe the driver to be around 17-years-old. They describe him as a white boy with a slim build and curly brown hair. He was wearing a baseball cap and a light-coloured shirt.
Anyone with information, security or dash cam footage is asked to contact Constable Mario Letko at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, ext. 1426, via email or contact Crime Stoppers.
-
Northern Sask. wildfires lead to smoky haze in SaskatoonEnvironment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.
-
Northwest Calgary school placed on lockdown after student reports being grabbedA school in northwest Calgary was placed on external lockdown Monday morning after a student reported being approached and grabbed by a man while outside.
-
Earth is dimming, according to new study looking at how much sunlight the planet reflectsEarth’s bright blue glow is dimming, according to a new study that tracked how much sunlight the planet reflects back into space, and it may be due to climate change.
-
Barrie businesses equipped with rapid COVID-19 test kitsBusinesses in Barrie are utilizing rapid COVID-19 testing kits as an added layer of security and protection for staff and customers.
-
Brian Pallister resigns as MLA for Fort WhyteFormer Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has resigned as MLA for Fort Whyte.
-
Investigation into man's death following single-vehicle crash in Clarington continuesOntario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances that led to a 48-year-old man's death following a single-vehicle collision in Clarington Saturday.
-
Driver reportedly pulled over near Marshall, Sask. by someone in black SUV impersonating officerSaskatchewan RCMP say a driver was reportedly pulled over by someone who may have been posing as police officer.
-
-
About 80 per cent of Ontario education workers have attested to full vaccination: ministerOntario's education minister says about 80 per cent of school staff have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.