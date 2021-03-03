Essex County OPP say they busted a 17-year-old driver with going over 100 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit on Highway 3.

Police say the vehicle was travelling 160km/hr in a posted 60 km/hr zone on Highway 3 near Todd Lane.

The driver is facing a seven-day impound, suspension and a court date.

