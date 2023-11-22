Teen driver caught going 147km/h on Highway 3: OPP

Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old Kingsville driver was caught driving 147 kilometres per hour in an 80km/h zone on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

“Speeding is not only dangerous but also comes with serious consequences,” said OPP in a social media post on Wednesday.

The teen is now facing a suspended license, impounded vehicle, court date, and hefty fines.

“Let this be a reminder to all: obey speed limits, prioritize safety, and avoid risking lives on the road,” said police.