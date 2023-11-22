Teen driver caught going 147km/h on Highway 3: OPP
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old Kingsville driver was caught driving 147 kilometres per hour in an 80km/h zone on Highway 3 in Kingsville.
“Speeding is not only dangerous but also comes with serious consequences,” said OPP in a social media post on Wednesday.
The teen is now facing a suspended license, impounded vehicle, court date, and hefty fines.
“Let this be a reminder to all: obey speed limits, prioritize safety, and avoid risking lives on the road,” said police.
-
'People lie but data doesn't': Windsor murder trial nears conclusionA Brampton man is on trial for a downtown shooting in 2018 that killed a Mississauga resident who was a student at the University of Windsor.
-
N.B. youth arrested for assault with hockey stick: RCMPA 15-year-old youth was arrested after an alleged assault outside a hockey rink in Blacks Harbour, N.B.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopenAfter nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
'Suspicious package' located in east London, residences being evacuatedLondon police are investigating and evacuations are underway after a suspicious package was discovered in east London late Wednesday afternoon.
-
Simcoe County unveils $79 million affordable housing projectSimcoe County showcased its $79 million Orillia Campus Project, which will provide 130 mixed affordable residential units to seniors, families and individuals.
-
Southern Alberta automotive restorers team up to build top-10 ranked truckLyle Vass fabricated a 1940 Ford pickup truck that took six years to complete and used talented specialists from all over Southern Alberta for the project.
-
U of C researcher recognized for promising non-addictive pain medicationA new molecule developed by a Calgary researcher shows promise in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids.
-
Manitoba premier says previous government's school plan was not fundedThe new NDP government in Manitoba is reconsidering a plan to build nine new schools started by the previous Progressive Conservative government.
-
Union leader, auto analyst say NextStar hiring controversy ‘overblown’As controversy swirls regarding recent reports of up to 1,600 temporary foreign workers (TFW) being brought to Windsor to help set up the NextStar EV battery plant, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the issue is nothing more than political hay.