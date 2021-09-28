Teen driver charged in Brampton collision that killed senior
Peel Regional Police have laid charges against a 19-year-old driver in connection with a Brampton collision that left a 71-year-old man dead last month.
The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the intersection of Countryside Drive and Mountainash Road.
According to police, the force of the collision caused one of the vehicles to mount the curb at the southeast corner of the intersection, striking a 71-year-old man who was standing there.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services transported the senior, along with a male and female to hospital following the crash.
Police said Tuesday evening that the 71-year-old victim recently died of his injuries.
Police also said Tuesday night that they laid charges against a 19-year-old driver last Friday in connection with the fatal collision.
The teen, who has not been identified by police, has now been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing death.
He is scheduled to make a court appearance in December.
Investigators are asking anyone who still has information about the collision to contact police.
-
Some B.C. residents waiting weeks for vaccine records to update while top doctor says backlog isn't that badA day after CTV News first reported that some British Columbians were struggling to download their vaccine cards based on incomplete or incorrect records in the province’s immunization registry, more people have come forward saying they’re experiencing delays that have lasted nearly three weeks.
-
Police asking for help locating missing teenPolice are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teen last seen in Stony Plain on Sunday.
-
First responders in North Bay put to test in training situationNorth Bay took part in a simulated hazardous material release Tuesday, involving rail cars in the Ottawa Valley Railway yard off Oak Street in the city’s downtown.
-
Emergency room doctor frustrated by uptick in COVID cases in southern ManitobaAn emergency room doctor in southern Manitoba is growing frustrated as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, saying younger patients are ending up in the hospital, and people aren’t getting tested before coming in.
-
B.C. parents want access to rapid testing kits for school-aged kidsWith COVID-19 case numbers rising in B.C. elementary school students, some parents and experts are asking why rapid testing still isn't being used.
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks awayPremier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Pandemic-battered Palace Theatre seeks loan forgiveness from councilThe Palace Theatre in London, Ont. is seeking financial relief from city hall as it raises the curtain after months of pandemic dormancy.
-
Anti-Vax protesters disrupt school board meetingThe Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) meeting was disrupted by anti-vax protesters Tuesday evening.
-
'This feels like I'm living in a nightmare': N.B. man says of strife with unvaccinated relatives who caught COVID-19Differences of opinion over vaccinations are producing hardship in some families.