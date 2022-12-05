Teen driver charged with going 226km/h along Highway 11

A 17-year-old has been charged with stunt driving after OPP clocked a vehicle going over double the speed limit on Highway 11 Saturday night.

Police in Oro-Medonte pulled over the motorist travelling on Highway 11, near 5th line, after radar allegedly captured the vehicle travelling at 226 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Police charged the teen with stunt driving following the incident.

The young driver's licence has also been suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days at the owner's expense.