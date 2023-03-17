Teen driver clocked at 180 km/h on Hwy. 417

A teenager is facing a stunt driving charge after being clocked going 180 km/h on Highway 417 overnight.

An officer was driving on the highway when he saw a car speed by him, Ottawa police said on Twitter. The officer called additional units to help him box in the vehicle.

Police said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with stunt driving.

