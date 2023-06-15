Teen driver nabbed going more than double speed limit in Kelowna, RCMP say
Mounties say they nabbed a "lead-footed" 17-year-old driver for going more than double the speed limit in Kelowna Wednesday morning.
Kelowna RCMP said the teenage boy was caught travelling 115 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone on Stewart Road just after 9 a.m.
A traffic officer was parked on the shoulder in a fully marked police vehicle when he spotted a grey Volkswagen Jetta approaching at a “high rate of speed.”
“He immediately activated his emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday, adding that the teen was issued a $368 fine for excessive speed.
The teen’s vehicle was also impounded for seven days.
“This type of driving behaviour is extremely dangerous, not only for inexperienced drivers, but also for the cyclists that regularly use this route,” Sgt. Mark Booth said in the release.
“There has been an increase in speeding along Stewart Road since the new South Perimeter Way opened up, so you can expect a larger police presence in the area.”
