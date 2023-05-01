Teen driver without license charged after crash: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a 17-year-old driver without a license was charged with dangerous driving after a crash.

On Sunday at 10:39 p.m., police found the youth on Fifth Street in Chatham. Police say they confirmed the teen was wanted for an incident on March 25, involving a motor vehicle collision.

The 17-year-old Chatham youth was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, taking a motor vehicle without consent and driving without a license.

The teen was transported to police headquarters and released with a future court date of May 22.