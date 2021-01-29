Chatham-Kent police have charged a 19-year-old Ridgetown man with impaired driving and speeding after officers say he was clocked going 100 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

An officer on general patrol observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Fairview Line on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the officer recorded the man driving 181 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

The man allegedly attempted to evade police, but was located on Maynard Line near Mull Road as he struck a concrete culvert rendering the vehicle inoperable.

Through investigation, the officer believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol and a Standard Field Sobriety Test was conducted, which resulted in his arrest.

Police say the man was transported to police headquarters for breath tests, where he registered more than twice the legal limit.

The Ridgetown teen was charged with impaired driving, stunt driving and being a young driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 10, 2021.