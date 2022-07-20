Teen faces weapons and child pornography charges after Angus incident

A young teen faces a series of criminal charges, including weapons and child pornography-related offences, following an incident in Angus on Tuesday.

Several officers responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to the area of Sandsprings and Ashburton crescents near Vernon Street.

Police aren't providing many details about the situation but did confirm a 16-year-old was arrested.

The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with the following offences:

Assault with a weapon - spousal (four counts);

Assault - spousal;

Fail to comply with release order;

Dangerous operation;

Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm;

Pointing a firearm;

Makes, prints, publishes, or possession for the purpose of publication of any child pornography;

Imports, distributes, sells, or possession for the purpose of distribution or sale of any child pornography;

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine; and

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

OPP Acting Sgt. Cindy Jacome told CTV News there is no reason to believe other victims are involved in the child pornography incidents.

The accused is also facing charges of driving without a licence, failing to report damage to property on a highway, failing to remain, and failing to report an accident.