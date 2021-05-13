Teen facing arson charges following community club fire in Portage la Prairie

A 13-year-old boy from Portage la Prairie is facing arson charges after a community club in the area was destroyed by a fire last month.

Portage la Prairie RCMP and firefighters responded to a fire on April 29 at the Koko Platz Community Rec Centre on Garrioch Park Drive at approximately 1:20 a.m.

The fire significantly damaged the community club, which was a total loss, RCMP said. The fire was brought under control at 6:30 a.m.

Mounties said this was the second fire that had occurred at the centre. RCMP had been called to a fire in a dumpster behind the centre during the evening of March 22. The fire was quickly extinguished and no significant damage was reported.

On Thursday, RCMP said they arrested a 13-year-old, alleging he was responsible for both fires. The teenager, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing two counts of arson and one count of break and enter. None of the charges have been tested in court.

The investigation into the incident continues.