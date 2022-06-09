Teen facing charges after two Kingston, Ont. schools placed in lockdown

Kingston police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after a youth brandished a BB gun outside a high school in Kingston, Ont., prompting two schools to be locked down for nearly an hour.

Frontenac Secondary School and l'Acadie School on Bath Road were placed in a lockdown at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Three other schools, Bayridge Public School, Bayridge Secondary School and Holy Cross Secondary School, were placed in "hold and secure" as a precaution.

Emergency crews responded to a call at Frontenac Secondary School just after 11 a.m.

Police say a youth, who was not a student at the school, was in the company of three other students at the school.

"Witnesses observed that the accused youth had brandished a firearm outside of the school and subsequently notified school administration," police said Thursday evening.

"Upon arrival, police secured containment around the school and viewed security video that showed the accused entering the school in possession of what appeared to be a Glock style handgun."

Officers conducted a search of Frontenac Secondary School, and placed three schools in the area in "hold and secure" after receiving information the youths had left the property and were heading towards other schools.

Police say the youth was located and arrested at a home at 12:10 p.m.

"The accused, however, did not have the firearm in their possession. The other three youths were also located and one of them had the Glock style BB gun in question in their possession," police said.

The lockdown at Frontenac Secondary School and l'Acadie School was lifted, and no students or staff were harmed during the incident.

The youth is charged with possession of an imitation weapon dangerous to the public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.