Teen facing first degree murder charge in February homicide in Ottawa

A 16-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the February shooting death of Sahur Yare.

Ottawa police announced Friday the teen was arrested and appeared in court to face charges. On March 25, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the teen in connection to the death of the 20-year-old.

Yare died on Feb. 21 after someone dropped her off at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus with injuries, police said. The woman was unresponsive when she arrived at hospital.

On March 1, police said a vehicle of interest was captured on surveillance video in the area of St. Laurent, Walkely Road and Conroy Road around 5:45 p.m. on the day of the homicide (Feb. 21).

"Police believe the victim was killed shortly thereafter in the area of Johnston Road and Pennard Way," police said.

The name of the accused will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.