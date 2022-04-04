Teen facing impaired charged after traffic stop in Midland
A underaged teen faces impaired driving charges after police say he was clocked travelling more than 50 km/hr over the posted limit early Saturday morning in Midland.
According to police, officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP received a "driving complaint" from the community involving a pick-up truck in the area of Heritage Drive and Jones Road.
Police arrived on scene around 1:35 a.m. and "noted the speed of an eastbound pick-up truck on Heritage Drive, made the stop and spoke with the driver entering into an impaired driver investigation."
Following the investigation, police laid several charges against the 18-year-old Tay Township man including operation while impaired, driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available, and race a motor vehicle.
The novice-licensed driver has since been released and is expected to appear in an Ontario court later this month.
