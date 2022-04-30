Teen facing multiple charges after pointing bear spray at officer: RPS

A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges after threatening an officer with bear spray early Friday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, an officer of the Regina Police Service (RPS) reportedly came into contact with three people who were “acting suspiciously,” around the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue, a news release said.

The RPS officer was in an unmarked cruiser when the trio approached him.

According to RPS, one of the teens pointed a bear spray canister at the officer.

When the officer got out of his vehicle to confront the trio, two of the teens fled.

The remaining teen, who was carrying the bear spray, was arrested without further incident.

The 17-year-old in question is facing multiple charges including possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, as well as assaulting a peace officer while threatening to use a weapon.

The accused attended their first appearance in youth court on Friday.