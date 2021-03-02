A 16-year-old boy is facing 22 charges after police received a call that a youth had left a home and may be in possession of a firearm.

Regina police said they were called to the 2400 block of Parliament Ave. just after midnight on Sunday. Officers quickly found the teen and took him into custody without incident.

According to the police, further investigation revealed the 16-year-old was on several conditions, including one that prohibited him from possessing firearms. Police recovered dozens of rounds of ammunition and three sawed-off firearms (two .22-calibre rifles and one 12-gauge shotgun). One of the guns was loaded.

The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is facing 22 charges, including possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He made his first court appearance on Monday.