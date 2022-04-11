Teen facing weapons charges after disturbance in Victoria Park

A 17-year-old has been arrested by Waterloo regional police after a disturbance in Kitchener's Victoria Park.

Officers were called to an area of the park near Joseph and Gaukel Streets around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a victim reported the altercation with a group of people in the park.

A teenager from has been charged with possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death of harm, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

No injuries were reported from the incident.