Teen falls through ice in Lake Huron

Police are reminding residents not to have an “ice day” after a teen fell through the ice in Lake Huron.

Emergency services responded to the incident south of Bayfield on Sunday.

Huron County OPP say the youth, a 16-year-old from Guelph, was able to climb out to safety prior to the arrival of first responders. No injuries were reported.

OPP urge that no ice is safe, and urge resident to stay off the ice.