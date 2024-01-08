Teen girl allegedly sexually assaulted and held against her will

Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the alleged sexual assault and forcible confinement of a 15-year-old girl.

An investigation was initiated by the Major Crimes Unit after police received a complaint that a 15-year-old female had been sexually assaulted and held against her will for several days.

Investigators learned the victim met with the suspect at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Once inside the home, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times and kept her confined for four days.

The victim eventually escaped the residence and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, officers located and arrested a suspect on Jan. 6.

A Windsor man has been charged with the following:

• Sexual assault

• Sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age

• Assault

• Assault by choking

• Forcible confinement

• Mischief under $5,000

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.