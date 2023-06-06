Teen girl arrested for assault after fight escalates: CKPS

A 16-year-old Chatham-Kent youth was arrested and charged with assault after a fight escalated.

Chatham-Kent police responded to Centre Street in Chatham for an assault investigation at 10:20 a.m. on Monday.

Through investigation, police say they learned two youths engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated physically.

As a result, police say a teen girl was arrested and charged with assault. She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of July 10, 2023.