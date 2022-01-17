Teen girl arrested in Guelph stabbing

Guelph police have charged a teen girl in a stabbing that left another teen with shoulder injuries.

Police say they were called to a home on Silvercreek Parkway North around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Investigators determined two females were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical.

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the shoulder area, and taken to an out-of-region trauma centre for treatment.

The suspect fled before police got to the scene, but was found and arrested a short time later.

A 14-year-old Guelph girl now faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. She’s scheduled to appear in Guelph court Feb. 23.

Police say the other teen is now back home recovering.