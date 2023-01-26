Teen girl assaulted on her way to school: Police

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault in the city's West End.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of McGee Street and Wellington Avenue. A teenage girl walking to school was approached by an unknown man.

Investigators say the man made a comment to the girl, then grabbed both of her arms and tried to kiss her.

The victim escaped, made it to school, and reported the incident. Police say she was not physically hurt. The school is sending out parental notifications regarding student awareness and safety planning.

The suspect is described as an adult male with dark hair, sideburns, a jacket and camouflage pants, carrying a lighter-coloured backpack.

The sex crimes unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about the suspect can call police at 204-986-6245.