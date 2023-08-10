Teen girl charged after robbing two stores, assaulting employee with knife

A 17-year-old girl is facing a slew of criminal charges after she allegedly robbed two stores in the city’s east end, assaulted a store employee, and then attempted to flee from police.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a female suspect entered a retail store in the area of Dundas Street East and Clarke Road, picked several items, and then exited the store without paying for the merchandise.

A sales associate then approached the suspect in order to take back the stolen property. During the interaction, the suspect attempted to bite the sales associate before fleeing the scene on foot.

A description of the female suspect was provided to police, and officers later attended the area.

Police said later that afternoon, a female wearing a bandana over her face entered a mini mart in the same area of Dundas Street. The female produced a knife and pointed it at a store employee before demanding money. She then made threats towards the employee and assaulted them with the knife.

A customer entered the store and assisted in restraining the suspect while police were contacted.

Police attended the mini mart and arrested the female suspect, and determined she was involved in both reported robberies.

When the female suspect was placed in the back of a cruiser, police said she kicked her feet at officers and the vehicle’s window in an attempt to escape.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old female, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences for her alleged involvement:

Robbery

Armed robbery

Disguise with intent

Assault with a weapon

Resist arrest

Uttering threats of death or bodily harm

One of the victims sustained minor injuries, which required medical attention.

The stolen property was recovered.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Sept. 18 in relation to the charges.