Teen girl charged in connection with suspected hate-motivated assault in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old girl in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault they say occurred in a ride-share vehicle over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, at around 2:30 a.m., near St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive.

The victim, police said, was on the clock working for an undisclosed ride-share company when they picked up a female passenger.

Officers said the victim cancelled the trip due to the passenger’s behaviour. The passenger then allegedly made anti-South Asian comments and assaulted the victim.

On Monday, police arrested a 16-year-old girl. She has been charged with assault and failure to comply with a judicial order.

The charges have not been tested in court, and her identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.