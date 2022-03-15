Teen girl charged in death of Winnipeg man denied bail
A 15-year-old girl charged in the homicide of a Winnipeg man found dead in Assiniboine Park has been denied bail and will remain in custody.
The decision was delivered in the Manitoba Youth Centre on Tuesday afternoon.
The teen was arrested on March 1, 2022. She has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery in connection with the death of 43-year-old Paul Enns of Winnipeg.
The charges against her have not been proven in court.
Enns was found dead in a car parked in an Assiniboine Park parking lot in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2022.
The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The teen’s defence lawyer, David Wolfe Walker, told CTV News they would be reapplying for bail with a plan that is suitable for the court.
-
This Ontario long-term care home still hasn't had a single case of COVID-19A long-term care home in Ontario has been able to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to any of its residents since the onset of the pandemic by implementing healthy and safety protocols and continuing to enforce strict measures.
-
Charges laid after incident involving London, Ont. police officerCharges have been laid against a London, Ont. man following a weapons investigation in the city over the weekend.
-
Saanich police take 'Polar Plunge' in support of Special Olympics B.C.Several Saanich police officers were spotted in the icy ocean waters this afternoon, splashing around in support of a good cause.
-
New Saint John committee will develop inclusive names for streets, public spacesA new committee in Saint John, N.B., will be tasked with making the names of future city spaces and streets more inclusive.
-
'Lots of need': Canadian charity bringing clean water to UkraineA Canadian charity supplying clean drinking water to developing nations has turned its attention to the plight of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.
-
Green Party Candidate Nicolas Geddert facing uphill battle in Fort Whyte by-electionThe Fort Whyte by-election has its share of high-profile candidates, though one face that is not as high profile is a community organizer and avid volunteer.
-
Saskatoon's shelters are full — so people are turning to bank vestibulesSaskatoon’s community support program is seeing a troubling trend of people loitering and sleeping in downtown bank vestibules when the weather gets cold.
-
-
No damage reports following seismic event early Tuesday in SudburyA seismic event that registered 3.5 on the Richter scale took place at Coleman Mine early Tuesday morning.