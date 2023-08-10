Teen girl dead after crash in northern Alberta

A 17-year-old girl from Dixonville, Alta., is dead after a single-vehicle crash north of Grande Prairie on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 2 at Township Road 790A Thursday morning.

STAR-5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Spirit River, AB area.

The girl was pronounced dead on scene.

Two other people in the vehicle received minor injuries.

Highway 2 north of Rycroft was closed in both directions for several hours, but has since reopened.

Rycroft is about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.