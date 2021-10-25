Teen girl dead in weekend crash: Sask. RCMP
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A teenage girl is dead and another girl is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Oct. 23, according to RCMP.
Around 7:20 p.m., Wadena RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Rural Road 617 about eight kilometres south of Invermay.
Investigation has determined that the girls were travelling in an SUV when it rolled and left the roadway, according to a news release.
The 15-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 16-year-old female driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Wadena RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist continue to investigate.
