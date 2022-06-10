Teen girl kicked in head, assaulted by group in school field: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a teenage girl was kicked in the head and assaulted by a group of people in a school field on Thursday night.

Winnipeg police said a passerby saw the assault around 9 p.m. on Thursday and called police to the field of a school on Ellen Street.

Police said the AIR1 helicopter quickly found a person on the ground being kicked in the head by a group of people. The helicopter coordinated with police on the ground to find the victim, a teenaged girl, who had serious upper-body injuries. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police found three girls ages 12, 13 and 15 in the area of McDermot Avenue and Frances Street and took them all into custody. Police said a knife and drugs were also seized.

Police believe the suspects and victim were all known to each other.

The 12 and 15-year-old girls have been charged with aggravated assault, and were released on an undertaking.

The 13-year-old girl was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of cocaine and fentanyl. She was detained in custody.

None of the charges against the three girls have been proven in court.