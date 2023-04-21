Teen girl missing, last seen in Forest Lawn
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teenage girl missing since last weekend.
Taneal House was last seen leaving a home in the 2000 block of 44 Street S.E. in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 16.
Police say it's out of character for House to be out of contact with her family.
She is described as 170 centimetres tall (5'7"), approximately (130 pounds) with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about House's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
