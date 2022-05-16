Teen girl seriously hurt in Navan head-on crash

One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Navan on Monday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. at Navan and Trim roads. Fire crews extricated a teenage girl from one of the vehicles.

She was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre with leg and head injuries in serious, but stable condition.

Roads in the area have been closed.

@OttFire responding for a head on collision at Navan Rd & Trim Rd where one occupant is reportedly trapped inside their vehicle. #OttNews #OttTraffic @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/hgzZw0uxOu