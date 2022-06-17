Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash

A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.

That's according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Around 3 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call reporting a vehicle theft in progress in the 100 block of Avenue O South, according to an SPS news release.

A high-risk vehicle stop was attempted at 22nd Street West and Avenue R South but the vehicle fled from police at high speed, SPS said.

Officers used a tire deflation device at 22nd Street West and Circle Drive, which resulted in the vehicle colliding into a wall, according to police.

The girl driving the truck was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, SPS said.

Police expect the driver will face charges.

Westbound traffic on 22nd Street was reduced to one lane Friday morning as the Saskatoon Police Service collision analyst unit continued its investigation.

In an update sent around 2 p.m., SPS said the traffic restrictions had been lifted.