Teen handed $835 fine for driving 60 km over speed limit: Manitoba RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP said they caught a teen driving 60 kilometres over the speed limit in a Manitoba community, with the driver saying he was late for skate practice.

According to a tweet from the RCMP, officers caught the speeding driver on Sept. 24 just after 8:20 p.m. in Mitchell, Man.

Mounties allege the 17-year-old boy was travelling 140 km/h in a clearly marked 80 km/h zone. Officers noted the teen said he was late for skate practice.

“Likely ended up being really late,” the tweet said.

Officers said the teenager was given a fine for $835 and a serious offence notice for a licence review.

On Sept 24 @ 8:23pm, #rcmpmb caught a vehicle going 140 km/h through the town of Mitchell, a clearly marked 80 zone. 17yo driver claimed he was late for skate practice. Likely ended up being really late + $835 fine + Serious Offence Notice for a licence review. #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/ZAGXVJPdn7