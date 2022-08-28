Teen homicide suspect arrested: Police

Winnipeg Police have found a 15-year old male suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide and aggravated assault last week.

On Friday, police took the rare liberty of releasing the youth's name and photo to the public in order to track him down more quickly.

That tactic appears to have worked, as police announced Sunday morning that he was in custody.

On Aug. 22, police responded to reports of a homicide and series of assaults in Point Douglas that resulted in a second death. They have arrested another 15-year-old male suspect in connection to the case.

